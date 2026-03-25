6-year-old girl killed in Arlington crash after car rear-ends dump truck on I-20, police say

A 6-year-old girl was killed in an overnight crash on I-20 in Arlington after a driver, possibly distracted by activity in the back seat, rear-ended a dump truck, police said.

Arlington police said it happened around 12:29 a.m. on Wednesday along I-20 West, near the US 287 interchange. The crash involved a 2014 Nissan Sentra and a dump truck.

Investigators believe the driver of the Sentra became distracted by something happening in the back seat, leading to the car crashing into the rear end of the dump truck.

The adult driver of the Sentra and two children were taken to nearby hospitals. The girl was later declared dead of her injuries, authorities said.

Arlington Police said while the girl was in a car seat during the crash, she may not have been wearing her seat belt properly or may have unbuckled it.

The driver of the Sentra and the other child faced non-life-threatening injuries. The dump truck driver was not injured.

As of publication, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not identified the girl.