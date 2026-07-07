Man shot multiple times at Arlington GM plant parking lot; suspect arrested after calling 911, police say

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a GM plant in Arlington early Tuesday morning, the police department confirmed.

According to Arlington Police, at about 6:35 a.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the GM plant in the 2500 block of E. Abram Street in response to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Larry Hines, 26, is in custody at the Arlington City Jail. Arlington Police Department

Police said the suspected shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Larry Hines, left the scene after the shooting, but a short time later, Hines called 911 and told dispatchers that he was involved in the incident.

Officers responded to Hines' location, an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Vidridan Village Drive, and detained him. After questioning, Hines was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Hines and the victim knew each other, and the shooting happened after an argument escalated in the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.