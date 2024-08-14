Arlington police, FBI use genetic genealogy to solve brutal 1985 Valentine's Day murder

ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department and FBI Dallas Field Office have announced a breakthrough in the brutal 1985 Valentine's Day murder of 22-year-old Terri McAdams. The case had gone cold for decades with no suspects or leads.

Bernard Sharp Arlington Police Department

Officials revealed that new technology and investigative genetic genealogy, which combines crime scene DNA with genealogy research, identified Bernard Sharp as the killer.

Sharp took his own life in a murder-suicide case months after McAdams' murder.

Terri McAdams Arlington Police Department

Arlington homicide Det. Devon Coffer said a maintenance worker found McAdams, who had been sexually assaulted and brutally beaten, in her fiancé's apartment.

Coffer said McAdams' killer entered the apartment through a bedroom sliding door and that she died from blunt force trauma.

Police say no charges will be filed but expressed hope the development will provide the family with closure.

"Terri was an amazing girl, beautiful and full of life," McAdams' younger sister said at a news conference. "She was a friend to everyone. As I stand here today, I know she is smiling down on this miraculous moment."