Man confesses to stabbing young sons, killing 1 at Arlington apartment following police chase, officials say

A man confessed to stabbing and killing his 5-year-old son after threatening an officer and leading police on a chase in Arlington overnight, officials said Thursday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, a suspect identified as 27-year-old Heyco Cruz Linares walked up to an officer's parked car on the 1400 block of North Cooper Street at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and hit the officer's window with a knife.

Cruz Linares then jumped into his own vehicle and fled the scene, and officers started chasing him. Police said Cruz Linares eventually pulled over on I-30 just west of the Belt Line Road exit in Grand Prairie. As he was being taken into custody, Cruz Linares confessed to killing his children, police said.

Officers were dispatched to his apartment on South Cooper Street near West Park Road Drive, where they found a 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old child seriously injured from stab wounds.

Police said both children were taken to the hospital, where the 5-year-old later died. The toddler remains in the hospital. Their names have not yet been released.

Police said the motive for the attack is under investigation.

Cruz Linares was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of capital murder, one count of evading and one count of terroristic threat against a peace officer.