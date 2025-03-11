Police arrest man of interest in connection to 2024 fatal hit-and-run in Arlington

A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened last summer, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Joel Sac Tambriz, 25, was located and arrested in Victoria, Texas, on March 10. Tambriz was allegedly driving the Honda Civic that struck 30-year-old Daniel Cruces on June 9, 2024.

The hit-and-run happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of West Pioneer Parkway and Center Street in Arlington. When police arrived, Cruces was seen lying unresponsive in the road. He died at the scene.

Witnesses said Cruces was using the crosswalk at the intersection, attempting to cross from the north side of Pioneer Parkway to the south side when he was hit by the Honda Civic, which was traveling eastbound along Pioneer Parkway. The Civic drove away from the scene.

The Civic was later found abandoned on East Pioneer Parkway near South Collins Street. Police said when they found the Civic, there was damage consistent with the collision and there were multiple alcohol containers inside as well as a phone and documents that belonged to Tambriz.

Tambriz is being held at the Victoria County Jail while he waits to be extradited back to Tarrant County. He is facing charges for collision involving death, resisting arrest and evading arrest. He is also being held on a Homeland Security detainer.

Victoria is about two hours southeast of San Antonio.