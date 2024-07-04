Arlington police seek man of interest in connection to fatal hit-and-run

The Arlington Police Department is asking for public assistance to find a person of interest in a recent fatal hit-and-run.

Police say Joel Sac Tambriz, 24, has been known to drive a black 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback that struck Daniel Cruces, 30, on June 9.

The hit-and-run happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of W. Pioneer Parkway and Center Street. When police arrived, Cruces was seen lying unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Cruces was using the crosswalk at the intersection, attempting to cross from the north side of Pioneer Parkway to the south side when he was hit by the Honda Civic, which was traveling eastbound along Pioneer Parkway. The Civic drove away from the scene.

The Civic was later found abandoned in the 700 block of E. Pioneer Parkway. Police say when they found the Civic, there was damage consistent with the collision and there were multiple alcohol containers inside.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.

Police ask that if you see Tambriz, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his location should contact Officer Trowbridge at (817)575-8602.