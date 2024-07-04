Watch CBS News
Local News

Arlington police seek man of interest in connection to fatal hit-and-run

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

The Arlington Police Department is asking for public assistance to find a person of interest in a recent fatal hit-and-run.

joel.jpg
Police pulled Tambriz over in January driving a black Honda Civic.  Arlington Police Department

Police say Joel Sac Tambriz, 24, has been known to drive a black 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback that struck Daniel Cruces, 30, on June 9. 

Police pulled Tambriz over in January driving a black Honda Civic. 

The hit-and-run happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of W. Pioneer Parkway and Center Street. When police arrived, Cruces was seen lying unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Cruces was using the crosswalk at the intersection, attempting to cross from the north side of Pioneer Parkway to the south side when he was hit by the Honda Civic, which was traveling eastbound along Pioneer Parkway. The Civic drove away from the scene.

The Civic was later found abandoned in the 700 block of E. Pioneer Parkway. Police say when they found the Civic, there was damage consistent with the collision and there were multiple alcohol containers inside.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crash.

Police ask that if you see Tambriz, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his location should contact Officer Trowbridge at (817)575-8602.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.