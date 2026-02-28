Second arrest made in connection with shooting that killed pregnant mother, Arlington police say

A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting along I-20 that killed a 29-year-old woman and her unborn child in November 2025, the Arlington Police Department announced Saturday.

According to APD, 26-year-old Corey Daniels was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 25 after a warrant was issued for one count of capital murder in the death of Bre'Asia Simone Johnson.

Police said the suspected shooter in the case, identified as 29-year-old Malik Miner, was arrested Dec. 10 for one count of capital murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Malik Miner, is in the Tarrant County Jail. The suspected driver, 26-year-old Corey Daniels, is in the Arlington City Jail. Arlington Police Department

Suspect opens fire on highway

APD said the crime happened on Nov. 12. According to the report, a 28-year-old man called 911 and said he and his girlfriend, Johnson, had been shot while traveling along I-20 near Bowman Springs Road.

The man got off the highway, pulled into a parking lot, and was met by first responders, police said.

Johnson, who was pregnant, was found unresponsive in the passenger's seat with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she and her unborn child later died.

The man, whose identity hasn't been publicly released, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

Police said two children were also in the back seat and were not hurt, but they were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Family calls Johnson a hero

CBS News Texas spoke with Johnson's family, who said she shielded the children inside the vehicle when the gunshots rang out.

"Honestly, I feel like she was a hero. Had she not did what she did, it could have very well been one of the kids," her mother, Martha Gutierrez, said. "But I feel like she did what she would have wanted anybody to do for her kids."

Johnson leaves behind three children, ages 7, 6 and 2. Her family said she was expecting another son.

Evidence leads to arrests of 2 suspects

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage, investigators determined the shooting was targeted and not the outcome of road rage.

Investigators learned Minor was previously in a relationship with Johnson and had been feuding with her boyfriend.

An arrest warrant was executed for Minor's home, where his phone was seized. Minor's phone revealed evidence of previous communication between him and Johnson's boyfriend, along with location records that placed Minor at the crime scene.

"The cell phone location records suggest that Mr. Minor followed the victims' vehicle that night," APD said in a news release.

Minor was later arrested in Midlothian.

After conducting a follow-up investigation, police said investigators found that the suspect vehicle was registered to Daniels. Police said it is now believed Daniels was driving the vehicle as Minor opened fire.

Minor remains in custody at Tarrant County jail, and Daniels has been booked into the Arlington City Jail, police said.