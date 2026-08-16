Suspect shoots, hurts off-duty Arlington police officer in Dallas, department says

An off-duty officer with the Arlington Police Department is in the hospital after the Dallas Police Department said a known suspect opened fire on the officer early Sunday morning.

Dallas Police said it happened just before 4 a.m. along the 3100 block of South Westmoreland Road, in the southwest part of Dallas. The department said the suspect was arrested at the scene, and that the preliminary investigation confirmed the victim was off-duty and out of jurisdiction at the time.

The Arlington officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of publication, the officer was in stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available, inclduing about what preceded the shooting.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Arlington Police Department for further information. This article will be updated as soon as new details are provided.