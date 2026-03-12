Woman dies after laying down moped to avoid turning car in Arlington, police say

A 23‑year‑old woman was killed Thursday in Arlington after laying her moped down to avoid a car that pulled out in front of her, then falling and being run over, police said.

Officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. and found the woman trapped beneath a vehicle near Carter Drive and Sunflower Drive.

The woman was riding a 2026 Yamaha Vino north on Carter Drive when a 2014 Nissan Sentra attempted to turn from an alley onto the roadway and entered her path, according to Arlington police.

Investigators said she tried to lay the moped down to avoid hitting the car, lost control, fell, and was run over. She was wearing a helmet.

Medics transported her to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the Nissan driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release her name once the next of kin have been notified.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.