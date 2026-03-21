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Arlington man kills his grandmother after dispute over allowance money, police say

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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The Arlington Police Department said Saturday it arrested 21-year-old Rontrell Jackson for shooting and killing his grandmother.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Carriage House Circle near East Lamar Boulevard, police said. They found the victim, a 68-year-old woman, unresponsive on her patio; her body had been covered by a blanket. 

Paramedics found that she had been shot, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

rontrell-jackson-booking-photo.jpg
Arlington Police Department

During their investigation, detectives learned that the victim and Jackson had recently been in a heated argument which led to the victim withholding allowance money, police said. 

In an interview with detectives, Jackson admitted to shooting his grandmother on Friday morning inside the apartment and then dragging her body outside to the patio, Arlington PD said. Detectives found the gun in the apartment.

Jackson was being transferred from the Arlington CIty Jail to the Tarrant County Jail.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet released the victim's identity.

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