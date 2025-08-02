More than 9,000 Arlington ISD students receive free backpacks at back-to-school kickoff

North Texas students can hit the snooze button for a few more mornings, but thousands of Arlington ISD families were up bright and early Saturday to prepare for the first day of school.

Long lines of parents and students entered AT&T Stadium for the 11th annual Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff. More than 9,000 students received backpacks filled with school supplies to help them start the school year on the right foot.

Free supplies and services offered

In addition to backpacks, students received free haircuts, medical screenings and other services. The event aimed to ease the financial burden many families face at the start of the school year.

"Being able to come and receive these backpacks filled with school supplies and get the health screenings is such a great blessing because a lot of things cost so much," said parent Patreece Dade.

Students excited for the new year

Xander Dade, a rising junior, said the backpack was packed with essentials.

"It's heavy with certain surprises like binders, colored pencils, pencils, notebooks—things that I do need," he said. "Going into the new school year as a rising junior, we have the PSAT and important things that are coming up."

A decade of giving

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation sponsored the event, which has provided more than 100,000 backpacks to students over the past 11 years.

"Today was about ensuring that all of those resources are lined up so that we can take that load off of the student when they walk into our school buildings," said Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith. "We want them to be able to focus on learning."

Help still available

Parents who missed the event and still need supplies can contact Arlington ISD's Family and Community Engagement department for assistance.