Gunshots fired on highway I-20 in North Texas kill pregnant woman, Arlington police say

Arlington police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night on I-20.

The department said in a news release that two vehicles were hit by gunfire on the westbound lanes of the highway near Bowman Springs Road. The driver of one of the cars was hit, but managed to pull off to a nearby gas station and call 911.

When officers arrived around 7:40 p.m., police said, they found the injured driver as well as a woman who had been hit by gunfire and was unresponsive. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said that investigators believed she may have been pregnant.

The driver was hospitalized for treatment. There were also two children inside the vehicle who were not hurt, but were evaluated at a hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police later learned of a second vehicle that was hit by gunshots in the area, but no one inside was hurt.

Arlington PD has not released the names of the victims. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the woman who was killed after her next of kin are notified, police said.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and following up on leads, the department said. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington PD or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.