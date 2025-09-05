One dead, one injured in Highway 360 crash near I-30, Arlington police say

Speed has not been ruled out as a possible factor in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning that killed one person and seriously injured another, according to Arlington police.

The wreck, involving a Chevrolet Malibu, occurred just after 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of State Highway 360 near the Interstate 30 interchange, authorities said.

Driver swerved toward exit ramp

The driver, a 19-year-old man who was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, reportedly swerved to reach the Interstate 30 exit ramp when he lost control and struck a metal guardrail separating the main lanes from the exit lanes, Arlington police said.

Passenger pronounced dead at scene

A 20-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release her name, police said.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.