Arlington approves $273 million AT&T Stadium upgrade plan amid pushback

The Arlington City Council has voted in favor of spending $273 million on exterior upgrades to AT&T Stadium, despite concerns from residents who have called for a referendum to let voters decide.

The Cowboys have offered to pay for all the upgrades up front, with the city paying them back $50 million in 2028 and $20 million every year after through 2048.

Last week, when the agreement between Arlington and the Cowboys was first reported, some council members and residents argued that spending this much public money should be put to a referendum.

Mayor Jim Ross has disagreed. He has argued that the half‑cent sales tax approved by voters in 2004 to fund Arlington's share of the stadium has been paid off early, and that continuing the tax to fund upgrades falls within the time frame voters already authorized.

"As I've said before, voters have already approved these taxes," said Trey Yelverton, Arlington's City Manager.

Some residents are organizing and threatening lawsuits to stop the plan. They point to language in the original 2004 referendum stating that the Cowboys would assume the costs of stadium maintenance.

"This mayor has decided to do it without our permission," said Arlington resident Pepper Crary.

The upgrades the city is proposing to fund include pedestrian bridges, a dedicated rideshare parking lot, a roof over the stadium plaza, digital signage and other improvements around the stadium.

"What this does for us is it ensures that we maintain our priority of keeping people safe in this community," Ross said.

Arlington holds municipal elections next month, and the stadium‑funding issue has already become a talking point for candidates who say it could influence the outcome.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.