Argyle's Eagles eyeing championship after clearing off-season obstacles

The UIL football postseason is officially here. Every team is eyeing the ultimate prize, and in Class 5A Division II, one of the bona fide contenders is none other than the Argyle Eagles.

"We have three big goals," Argyle wide receiver Julian Caldwell said. "Play in December, win the district championship, and win state. Winning state is the main goal in mind, and I think we can win it this year."

Argyle's success under head coach Todd Rodgers ranks among the best in Texas, with two state championships, 17 district titles, and an incredible 23 consecutive playoff appearances.

That long list of accomplishments is the standard here at Argyle, but the one thing that's escaped the Eagles is a state championship in Class 5A. They've gotten close since moving up 5 seasons ago, but the team believes this year could be when they finally bring another title home.

"Last year obviously we came up short, but I feel like we got more grit and determination this year," Argyle linebacker Brody Bomar said. "We're definitely practicing with intent. I feel like this is the year and we got the guys, we're practicing hard, we're practicing hard, we're showing up with grit and with a purpose."

But for all their success on the field, the Eagles have spent much of this season overcoming obstacles along the way. Back in October, starting quarterback Hayes Hackney was ruled ineligible by the district executive committee due to a dispute regarding his Argyle residence

But the UIL would overturn the ruling, granting Hackney's appeal.

Now, Hackney is back on the field with his teammates, and he says this journey, bumpy as it was, has made him and the team stronger.

"It was a lot of adversity, so just being able to compete for all of my brothers and play for them is just a great feeling," Hackney said. "No matter who we play, I'm going in with the same mindset every week. Whatever team it is, if it's an 0-8 team, an 8-0 team, it's the same mindset every week."

"Been a roller coaster for sure, but just know that we got to play as a team and play for him," Caldwell said. "I feel like it's brought us together even more."

"I do think championship teams rise above the distractions from the outside," Rodgers said. "We got a lot of positivity going on out here, and the adversity is just a message from the coaches about how to overcome adversity."