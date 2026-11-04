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Argyle keeps focus on championship hopes

The UIL football postseason is officially here. Every team is eyeing the ultimate prize, and in Class 5A Division II, one of the bona fide contenders is none other than the Argyle Eagles. "We have three big goals," Argyle wide receiver Julian Caldwell said. "Play in December, win the district championship, and win state. Winning state is the main goal in mind, and I think we can win it this year." Argyle's success under head coach Todd Rodgers ranks among the best in Texas, with two state championships, 17 district titles, and an incredible 23 consecutive playoff appearances. That long list of accomplishments is the standard here at Argyle, but the one thing that's escaped the Eagles is a state championship in Class 5A. They've gotten close since moving up 5 seasons ago, but the team believes this year could be when they finally bring another title home.
43m ago (02:36)
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