Are Texas Rangers fans willing to spend big on World Series tickets?

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Texas Rangers are heading to the World Series which begins on Friday at 7:03 p.m, with tickets for Game 1 of the 119th Fall Classic going on sale Tuesday morning.

Tickets were sold out by 10:14 a.m. on the Texas Rangers website, with prices ranging from $250 to $600. Now, you're sure to see these tickets on resale sites for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

MLB's official fan ticket resale website, SeatGeek, has standing-room-only tickets starting at $474 for Friday's Game 1 at Globe Life Field. Seats near the Rangers dugout are priced upwards of $9,300.

How much would you pay to see the Rangers attempt to bring the Commissioner's Trophy back to Arlington for the first time since 2011?