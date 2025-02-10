Are quail eggs the budget-saver egg lovers' wallets have been waiting for?

COLLIN COUNTY — The crops and the chickens at The Giving Garden at Jacob's Reward are benevolent to local food pantries. The Parker non-profit tries to make the most of the ground for those in need.

"We try to plant nutrient-dense crops because we know we're giving to people who don't have any other food or may not," Cindy Telisak said.

The farm's agricultural offerings include collard greens, tomatoes, onions, radishes, carrots, peas, collards, broccoli, and lots of lettuce.

"We have a lettuce that we can actually cut two or three times before it wears out," she said. "You harvest it. You leave a little bit in the ground, and you let it grow back. So it's called a cut-and-come-again crop."

The farm has typically egg-laying hens, too. Telisak plans to replenish her hens because she knows people depend on them. But the cost of buying and feeding them has increased.

The faith leader and farmer said she last bought hens during the pandemic.

"But before that, a hen, a good about to start laying hen, would be about $20, and they were more like $40 in the thick of COVID," Telisak said.

She said the price has climbed to $35-$40 a bird. Telisak has been fortunate that the highly contagious avian flu impacted none of her birds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the average price for a dozen eggs is $7.34. The USDA is predicting prices will rise another 20 percent this year.

"The problem is that if one bird in a huge flock is positive, the whole flock is eradicated," Telisak said. "In commercial laying flocks where they may have tens of thousands of birds, you can imagine the impact if a whole flock has to be depopulated."

That's behind the price surge. The chicks that rule the roost on her farm are quail. The profit from their eggs and meat keeps the benevolence going.

"The quail are a wonderful little alternative. They're a little bit novel right now, but I think their popularity is really growing," she said. "They're small, domestic birds. They don't take up very much space at all. They're very quiet."

The quail chicks start laying eggs at six weeks. Their eggs are about an inch. It takes three quail eggs to make one large chicken egg. Quail eggs have more yolk and protein.

Telisak said a dozen of her eggs go for about $5 a dozen. Once you use special scissors to crack the egg open, the taste is familiar.

"They taste absolutely just like a chicken egg. The difference is that there's a lot more yolk for the size of the egg than there is in a chicken egg," Telisak said.

Chefs use quail eggs. But the speckled shell can sometimes throw consumers off the trial to try it. Telisak said she believes consumers can overcome it and make room for the birds in their backyard.

"Raising quail is something that is within reach of people in their neighborhoods, people in their backyards," Telisak said. "A lot of people are taking responsibility for their own food sources now."