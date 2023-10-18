Another pet owner says their dog died while staying at boarding facility in The Colony

Another pet owner says their dog died while being kept at The Colony boarding facility

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Another pet owner in The Colony has come forward saying their beloved family dog died while in the care of a boarding and training facility in the area.

As of Tuesday night, a police investigation into Leiva Boarding and Training is underway and two people have been arrested.

Moose

Before being dropped off at Leiva Boarding and Training, Selena Trevino said Moose was a happy, healthy dog who had just celebrated his 4th birthday.

"He was kind of like my emotional support dog," Trevino said. "I spoiled him. I let him get away with anything. He was really sweet and caring, but also skittish to loud noises."

Last July, she decided to board and train him and began researching facilities online and found Taylor Leiva's business.

"She had good reviews," Trevino said. "I didn't see anything about a dog being harmed so I reached out to her."

She booked a week-long stay.

"Then, on July 25th, I received a call from animal control saying, 'Hey, we're on our way to go pick up your dog's body,'" Trevino said. "My family all met me there and the most traumatic part was they brought him out in a trash bag."

She said she immediately contacted Leiva.

"I was really hoping it was a freak accident but knowing that he was there a week, probably without food...it's very difficult," Trevino said. "I texted her multiple times, 'What happened?' and she said, 'I don't know. They just let him out, walked him back in for a nap and he didn't wake up.'"

Recently, she learned another dog owner came forward, claiming the business is responsible for his dog's death, too.

Leiva was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence last week. Earlier this month, David Judelson—believed to be Leiva's dad—was arrested on seven animal cruelty charges.

Taylor Leiva and David Judelson

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, animal advocates addressed The Colony City Council.

"The message that I want them to send is that animal cruelty is not allowed here in The Colony," Krista Kelley said. "It's not going to be tolerated and if you want to have a boarding business, you have to follow certain laws and regulations. You need to be registered, you have to have proof of vaccinations."

Residential boarding is illegal in The Colony. There is currently a zoning case pending against the business.

"For Taylor and her dad, I'd like to see them financially and criminally accountable just so they can't do this to other dogs," Trevino said.