Dogs that escaped from illegally operated boarding business now looking for loving homes

Dogs that escaped from illegally operated boarding business now looking for loving homes

Dogs that escaped from illegally operated boarding business now looking for loving homes

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A couple from The Colony says two weeks ago, three dogs ran into their yard. Immediately, they felt something was wrong.

"Whenever I put the water down, they went at it immediately and that's when I smelled something terrible," the husband said. "I was like, 'This smells like trash.' I also noticed one was very emaciated. I could see his ribs easily."

"At the time, we thought they were just loose dogs," the wife said.

They said it wasn't until later that animal control told them the dogs came from Levia Boarding and Training, which was operating illegally out of a nearby home. They asked police to do welfare check.

"I even told them, I was like, 'Look. I never do this,'" the husband said. "I don't ever do this, but I'd rather be safe than sorry. Animal Services came to us and they told us, 'We've actually had a lot of stuff about this house.'"

Last week, CBS News Texas spoke to Chris Narimani, who shared that his Husky, Tidus, died while under the business' care.

"It upset me so much," the wife said. "I wish I would've known that this was happening and neighbors could watch out."

"Our worst fear actually came to fruition," the husband said. "It actually was a dog in distress."

On Friday, police arrested 48-year-old David Judelson on seven animal cruelty charges. He's since posted bond.

Now, as police continue to investigate, animal advocates want to see the owner of the business charged as well.

"It was her father that was arrested," the wife said.

"What we're trying to end is her having the ability to run an operation like this," the husband said.

The couple told CBS News Texas that the three dogs they took in are all looking for a permanent, loving home.

If you're interested in adopting, the dogs are at The Colony Animal Shelter.