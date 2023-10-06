Arrest made in animal cruelty case out of illegally operated dog boarding business in The Colony

Police are investigating after a North Texas family's dog died while being boarded

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police in The Colony have announced an arrest in an animal cruelty case out of an illegally operated dog training and boarding business.

David Judelson, 48, faces seven animal cruelty-related misdemeanor charges.

Chris Narimani told CBS News Texas Thursday that his family's husky was boarded at the home-based business and wound up dead.

"He was very outgoing, always talkative," he said. "He always wanted to be around us, always wanted to be playing with my with my other dog. I don't know how to process this. At first it was mixed emotions and then, all the sudden, really sad and now I really don't know what to think."

Narimani said last month, he dropped Tidus off at Levia Boarding and Training for a two-week stay.

When he returned, Narimani said he initially had trouble getting in contact with the owner, a woman who operates out of the home, because his texts and calls were going unanswered. So, he sent an email.

"She responded back to me that my dog, Tidus, had bit her and she was now in the hospital recovering from a surgery and he had escaped," he said.

Narimani didn't believe this and said that through the investigation, he learned Animal Services was looking into other complaints.

The department's director said he's learned the business was operating out of two homes where they found dogs that appeared to be malnourished. Some had worms, parasites and Parvo.

The owner was told to cease operations. Narimani said he was told her father then made a confession.

"He had let the dog, Tidus, out overnight and that he died from supposedly heat exhaustion," he said. "When he found that out, he called [redacted], who told him to dispose of the body and he went and dumped him in the dumpster."

Animal Services has removed several dogs and said the owner is cooperating. CBS News Texas also stopped by the business but was told she wasn't home.

Police in The Colony said they are currently investigating and that additional charges are possible.