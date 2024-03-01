Watch CBS News
Local News

Another cold morning in North Texas, but temps warm up in the afternoon

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Another cold morning, but temps warm up in the afternoon
Another cold morning, but temps warm up in the afternoon 01:30

NORTH TEXAS - It is another cold morning so grab a jacket to start your day, but highs this afternoon will reach 70!

Patchy fog is possible for the morning drive, especially west of I-35 but it will quickly mix out after sunrise giving way to a sunny afternoon.

download-23.png

The heat is back this weekend!

Breezy southerly winds develop Saturday and continue Sunday helping to boost temperatures back to the 80s!

download-24.png

The sunshine, breezy winds, and warm temperatures also mean our pollen count skyrockets.

We are back into the high category through the weekend for Cedar, Juniper, Oak, and Hackberry.

download-25.png

Saturday will be full of sunshine with partly cloudy skies for Sunday.

Don't be surprised if you feel a sprinkle or two Sunday, especially for areas east of I-35 as moisture returns to the area.

And then keep the umbrellas handy next week as we shift into an active pattern with daily rain chances.

We are tracking the potential for some strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

download-26.png

Temperatures will steadily get cooler as we head into the later part of the week as several disturbances move across North Texas.

download-28.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 6:26 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.