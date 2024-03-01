Another cold morning in North Texas, but temps warm up in the afternoon

Another cold morning, but temps warm up in the afternoon

NORTH TEXAS - It is another cold morning so grab a jacket to start your day, but highs this afternoon will reach 70!

Patchy fog is possible for the morning drive, especially west of I-35 but it will quickly mix out after sunrise giving way to a sunny afternoon.

The heat is back this weekend!

Breezy southerly winds develop Saturday and continue Sunday helping to boost temperatures back to the 80s!

The sunshine, breezy winds, and warm temperatures also mean our pollen count skyrockets.

We are back into the high category through the weekend for Cedar, Juniper, Oak, and Hackberry.

Saturday will be full of sunshine with partly cloudy skies for Sunday.

Don't be surprised if you feel a sprinkle or two Sunday, especially for areas east of I-35 as moisture returns to the area.

And then keep the umbrellas handy next week as we shift into an active pattern with daily rain chances.

We are tracking the potential for some strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will steadily get cooler as we head into the later part of the week as several disturbances move across North Texas.