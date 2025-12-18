American flag makes a stop in North Texas on international journey honoring country's 250th birthday

An American flag with quite a story to tell came to Tarrant County on Thursday to mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence next year. It's been to military bases, historic sites, and will travel to all 50 states.

Outside the Tarrant County Courthouse, 101-year-old World War II veteran Don Graves' voice remained strong as he sang "God Bless America."

"After the war, Kate Smith introduced it [God Bless America], and it went like wildfire," Graves said.

The retired U.S. Marine corporal fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and more than 80 years after his service, his pride in the nation continues to grow.

"I love my country. I love that beautiful flag," Graves said.

That American flag is well-traveled and is on an important mission that started last Flag Day, June 14.

"It has already been flown over all 26 ceremonial cemetery battlefields overseas is making its way to every state and territory in the United States," Sheriff's Association of Texas Executive Director Thomas Kerss said.

Fort Worth marks the flag's only stop in Texas for the Flag Sojourn 250 to honor America's 250th birthday in 2026.

"We are reminded of the spirit and ideals that make us uniquely Americans, such truly as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, that was penned by our forefathers and that we hold so dear," Kerss said.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said the flag-raising ceremony served as a symbol of the importance of coming together as a country.

"It's an incredible, special moment," Waybourn said. "We have our differences. We have our own arguments, but you know what? On July 4th, we're Americans, and that flag is a symbol of bringing us all together under that pledge of united."

"We're reminded that wherever this flag waves, so do the hopes and dreams of all Americans," Kerss said.

The flag will make its way back to the 13 original colonies before ending its journey in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2026.