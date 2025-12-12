Watch CBS News
Local News

American Airlines flight from Miami forced to return after possible maintenance issue, officials say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An American Airlines flight that departed Miami International Airport on Thursday night was forced to return to the airport after the pilot reported possible maintenance issues, official say.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, Flight 1468 from Miami to San Antonio returned shortly after departing after the possible issue.

The spokesperson said the aircraft was taken out of service by the airline's maintenance team, and customers departed for San Antonio on a replacement aircraft.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism," the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Miami.

No other information was released.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue