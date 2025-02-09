Ambulance involved in late-night crash in Dallas, 3 injured

DALLAS — Three people were injured, one critically in a crash involving a Dallas Fire Rescue ambulance and a car after the car's driver ran a stop sign late Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Dallas police were called to the 4600 block of Maple Avenue for a collision.

Dallas police said the investigation revealed that the Dallas Fire Rescue ambulance was responding to an emergency call, traveling southbound on 4600 Maple Avenue. According to Dallas Fire Rescue, the ambulance was traveling with lights and sirens on.

The driver of a car ran a stop sign while turning left onto 4600 Maple Avenue from 2400 Hawthorne Avenue, causing the ambulance to hit the car.

Both paramedics were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.