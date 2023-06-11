AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old girl out of Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl out of Dallas.

Anyone with information on Lillie May's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268. Dallas Police Department

Dallas police said 7-year-old Lillie May Anderson was last seen in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard inside a gray SUV with an unknown license plate.

Lillie May is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. At last sight, she was wearing a purple short-sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers on them, and sandals. She also had two large side braids that join in the back, police said.

