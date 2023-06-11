Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old girl out of Dallas

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl out of Dallas.

Anyone with information on Lillie May's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.  Dallas Police Department

Dallas police said 7-year-old Lillie May Anderson was last seen in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard inside a gray SUV with an unknown license plate.

Lillie May is 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. At last sight, she was wearing a purple short-sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers on them, and sandals. She also had two large side braids that join in the back, police said.

Anyone with information on Lillie May's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

