Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old North Texas girl

PRINCETON, Texas – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Madison Carroll, a 13-year-old girl missing from Princeton.

Madison Carroll

The teen was last seen at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Princeton Heights. 

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 120 pounds.

The alert, which has been listed as a child abduction, indicates that a white Dodge Ram is the suspect's vehicle.

Princeton is located about 40 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

