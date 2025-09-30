Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl abducted in Grapevine, DPS says

GRAPEVINE — An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Kaylin Rickards, who authorities say was abducted Tuesday.

She was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Municipal Way and may be traveling in a white Ford F-150, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She has brown eyes and black hair styled in blue braids. She stands about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black hoodie over a black tank top, black sweatpants, and pink Crocs.

Kaylin Rickards, 13 Texas Department of Public Safety

Anyone who sees her or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more details become available.