AMBER Alert issued for 2 girls abducted out of Dilley

DILLEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls out of Dilley.

The victims are 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego. They were last seen at 11:15 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street.

Six-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego Texas Department of Public Safety

Bea is 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Maya is 4 feet tall, weighs 52 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials believe the suspect is 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cassandra Alvarez Texas Department of Public Safety

Alvarez could possibly be driving a maroon Mazda 3 with an unknown temporary license plate.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.