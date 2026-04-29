Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old missing from Irving

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old missing from Irving, officials said on Wednesday.

Irving police said Isaiah Jackson was last seen on Tuesday, at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Las Colinas Boulevard. The department also said that Jackson has been diagnosed with multiple disorders.

Jackson was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, black crocs, and a black headband, wearing a wig and artificial nails.

Jackson is 5'7" and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department, 972-273-1010.