Amazon Prime launches drone delivery service in Richardson

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's just an Amazon drone!

Amazon drones are officially flying over the skies of Richardson now. It's the latest way that Amazon Prime is getting your packages to you even faster.

The drones can deliver packages weighing up to 5 pounds and will deliver within approximately a 7- to 8-mile radius of the Amazon facility.

Most drone deliveries can be at your doorstep in less than an hour!

Prime members can participate in drone deliveries for a service charge of $4.99.