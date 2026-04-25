College track runner from Dallas dies at championship in New Orleans, university announces

A college student-athlete from Dallas passed away after a medical emergency while competing at a track and field championship in New Orleans on Friday.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana shared Saturday that Graycen Vargo had suffered a medical emergency on Friday during the Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, which were being hosted by Xavier University. University officials said Vargo collapsed during a competition and was rushed to a hospital after being given immediate medical attention on site.

"Our thoughts are with Graycen's family, teammates, and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss," said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander in a statement. "Graycen was a respected member of the student body and a beloved member of the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. His presence will be greatly missed by the entire university community."

"On behalf of the Eagle athletic department, I want to convey our heartfelt sorrow at the loss of Graycen Vargo," added Director of Athletics Ryan Wall. "Our prayers are with the Vargo family and everyone who knew Graycen as they go through this difficult time."

A&M-Texarkana said Vargo was a junior and studying computer science. He was competing in his first year with the Eagles after previously competing at Jacksonville College in east Texas, south of Tyler. Vargo was recently honored with the Eagle Excellence Award for Cross Country, which recognizes students who made a positive impact on campus, within their teams and in the community.

The university said its Student Counseling Services staff will be available to help students in need.