AM clouds clear up making for a beautiful Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) – Happy Friday!

We had thick fog develop yesterday evening but luckily it has cleared out in time for the morning drive.

You will want the jacket with temperatures back in the 40s this morning, but a great day to fit in a Dallas Marathon training session.

CBS News Texas

The clouds we are seeing this morning will break up for afternoon sunshine with highs near 60 degrees.

A great weekend is on the way for any outdoor activities with temperatures climbing to 70 degrees!

A disturbance will pass through North Texas tomorrow bringing the potential for a few sprinkles mainly northwest of the Metroplex.

It won't be an all-day washout and DFW will likely remain dry with a slight increase in cloud cover.

If you are headed to Kylde Warren Park tomorrow evening for the tree lighting celebration prepare for great weather!

Next week we enjoy mostly sunny skies, mornings in the lower 40s and afternoons topping out in the 60s.

