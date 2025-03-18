Suspect dead after attempted traffic stop, crash in Allen, police say

A man is dead following a short police pursuit early Tuesday morning, the Allen Police Department said.

At about 2:35 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle, but the driver sped up and exited southbound US 75 onto Frontage Road, APD said.

According to the press release, the driver lost control "in less than a minute" and crashed into a wooded area along the service road. The car came to a rest on its passenger side – pinned against a tree.

Officers found the driver unresponsive and trapped inside the car. When Allen Fire and Rescue arrived, they pronounced the driver, later identified as Jonathan Jaramillo, dead.

Allen Police said a search was conducted to make sure no one else was inside the suspect's car or had been ejected from it. Additionally, Allen Fire conducted a thermal imaging scan of the surrounding area, and no one was found, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.