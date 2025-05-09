Alleged victim of accused Gateway Church founder appears at court hearing: "This isn't how it was supposed to turn out"

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris appears in court for alleged child abuse in the 1980s

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Once the prominent senior pastor of Gateway Church, speaking to television and radio audiences worldwide, Robert Morris now lets his lawyers speak for him.

"We're not talking today. Thank you very much. No comment. Thanks y'all," said attorney Mack Martin, as he escorted Morris and his wife into the Osage County courthouse Friday.

Morris, who led one of the nation's largest churches and served as a spiritual advisor to President Trump, attended a hearing on criminal charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl in the early 1980s.

Morris remains silent

Asked if the victim in the case, Cindy Clemishire, is the same "young lady" he admitted last year to engaging in "inappropriate sexual behavior" with, Morris remained silent.

"We're not talking, ma'am. If you don't understand, I can speak it in a different language," Martin protested.

It was Morris' first public appearance since resigning from Gateway last year in the wake of Clemishire's accusations.

Alleged victim's presence in court

Now in her 50s, Clemishire was also present. She arrived in court with her family, escorted by agents from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.

In a quick hearing, a judge noted Morris' presence and approved the next court date.

Emotional encounter

Clemishire said it was emotional just being in the same room with Morris for the first time in more than a decade.

"Really, the only thing that kept going through my mind was all the way back to when we first met him, thinking, 'This isn't how it was supposed to turn out.' Like, he should never have done that and ruined everything," said Clemishire.

Message of courage

It may have taken decades for her to speak out, but she hopes her presence in court sends a message.

"The reason I was there, my family was there, everyone was there...is to show the world and the judge that this is an important topic and it needs to be addressed, no matter how long it's been," she said.