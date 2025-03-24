Amber Alert issued for missing autistic teen in Rowlett

Colton Kahan Rowlett Police Department

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing autistic Rowlett teen last seen boarding a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) train Monday morning, police said.

Authorities are asking for help locating Colton Kahan, a 15-year-old boy with high-functioning autism, disruptive mood disorder, ADHD, and anxiety. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and red Crocs.

His safety is a serious concern, Rowlett police said Monday, adding that Kahan has run away from home multiple times.

The teen was seen around 7:52 a.m. walking away from the 4700 block of N. President George Bush Highway in Rowlett. Surveillance footage showed that he exited a DART train at 9:15 a.m. and boarded a TRE train headed toward Irving/Fort Worth, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6201. Callers should refer to "Call For Service #25014583."