AI‑generated images fuel confusion during Karmelo Anthony trial

Throughout the Karmelo Anthony murder trial, updates spread quickly across social media. However, not everything posted online was accurate.

In the age of AI, some images and videos looked convincing enough to fool people.

"We found numerous AI-generated images related to this trial and case," said Layla Ferris, CBS News Confirmed verification producer. "Going through the comments, it didn't seem like anyone was making a point that they seemed like AI. We found that there's a real problem with labeling images on social media as AI. Most of the images were not labeled as such."

Ferris says that can create confusion.

"They were just wrapped up in the emotion of it rather than the reality of it," she said. "It's really important to look at the source of the image and see if they have a history of posting AI-generated images."

Simple checks can prevent mistakes

For this case, she has some recommendations.

"Doing a quick look at, 'Were there any cameras in the courtroom?'" she said. "Were there any photos of Karmelo Anthony after the verdict? You'll easily see that there weren't, and that can help you decide, 'Is this real? Is this not?'"

You can also look for visual inconsistencies, do a reverse image search, and be wary of emotionally charged content.

Ferris admits some of the images can be convincing, which is why she recommends spending extra time verifying them.