Fake Karmelo Anthony trial photos fuel wave of AI‑driven misinformation AI‑generated images — including fake courtroom photos of Carmelo Anthony — spread rapidly online after the stabbing, adding confusion to trial coverage and misleading social media users. CBS News Confirmed says many people don’t realize the images are artificial, partly because platforms often fail to label AI‑generated content. Verification producers are working to trace the origins of the fabricated visuals as manipulated media becomes easier to create and share during high‑profile legal cases.