After capsized canoe spotted on Alvarado Lake, Johnson County man found dead

Alvarado firefighters recovered the body of a Johnson County man from Alvarado Lake on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Alvarado Fire Department, the owner of a canoe called 911 around noon on Friday after he saw his canoe had capsized.

He told police that he had lent it to a man the day before identified as Douglas Bernard Joe of Johnson County.

Personnel from the Alvarado Fire Department, Alvarado Police Department and Texas Game Warden searched the lake until early Friday evening, but did not find anything.

The Alvarado Fire Department resumed the search Saturday morning, when Joe's body was found. Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.