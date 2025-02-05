Affidavit reveals details as Fort Worth man charged with murder in road rage shooting

NORTH TEXAS – A Fort Worth man has been charged with murder following a late January road rage shooting that left a 62-year-old man dead and his heartbroken family seeking justice.

Koby Don Burkhart. 22, of Fort Worth has been charged with murder. CBS News Texas

Koby Don Burkhart, 22, faces charges in the Jan. 27 death of Ricky Lynn Langs, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

An arrest warrant affidavit details a tragic chain of events, culminating in Burkhart's arrest after he allegedly changed the plates on his white Chevy Equinox and covered the vehicle to avoid police helicopter detection.

The shooting near East Loop 820 shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 was captured on the victim's dash cam video. Officers found Langs in his car with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Road rage shooting details

According to the arrest warrant affidavit:

At 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 27, Langs, driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, honked at Burkhart's Equinox at the roundabout on East Rosedale Street and South Ayers Avenue. Later, Burkhart told police he remained behind Langs' gray car after it passed him.

At 6:32 p.m., the two vehicles were seen at 5300 E. Rosedale St., with Burkhart following Langs' vehicle.

Burkhart stopped beside Langs' vehicle at a red light at 6000 East Rosedale, with Lang in the left lane and Burkhart in the right lane.



When the light turned green, Burkhart accelerated, then slowed his vehicle to wait for Langs.

At 6:35 p.m., two gunshots were heard on Langs' dash camera. Burkhart said he retrieved the weapon from the floorboard behind his seat. Langs yelled that he had been shot. Burkhart immediately fled the scene, while Langs proceeded moments later.

At 6:37 p.m., Langs lost control of his vehicle, striking barriers on each side of the northbound service road before stopping in the median between the service road and northbound East Loop 820.

At 6:40 p.m., authorities received the first 911 call reporting an unconscious male in a silver car.

At 6:42 p.m., Burkhart's vehicle was spotted on video backing into a driveway on Hall Street.

During an interview with two officers the next day, Burkhart claimed Langs pointed a gun at him, prompting him to shoot. No firearm was found in Langs' vehicle, police said.

After the shooting, Burkhart hid the weapon under his house, removed license plates and replaced them with an expired temporary tag, and covered the Equinox to avoid police detection, the affidavit said.

Burkhart told police he heard a helicopter and then looked outside and spotted a police helicopter circling the area. He said that is why he covered the Equinox with the blue tarp provided by his mother. He acknowledged he was hiding the car to prevent detention by police, according to the affidavit.''

Family devastated by loss

Ricky Langs, 62, was killed in a suspected road rage incident on East Loop 820 and Randol Mill Road in East Fort Worth. Family of Ricky Langs

Meanwhile, Langs' family continues to mourn his death.

"I'm going to miss him laughing and having a good time," daughter Shelby Johnson said in a recent interview with CBS News Texas reporter Amelia Mugavero.

Johnson admitted she was still grappling with the loss of her father and was still in disbelief that his daily phone calls and laughter were no longer a part of her life.

"When we always get off the phone, it wasn't a goodbye. It's a 'see you later.' You never say goodbye to each other," said Johnson.

According to his family, Langs was known as a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan and a sharp dresser, but his favorite role was "granddad." His last conversation with Johnson was about his grandkids.

"That was the last thing we talked about was Elijah, my son," Johnson said. "I find comfort that was my last conversation with him because he loved his grandkids. Everything was about them and me."