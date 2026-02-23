Affidavit details allegations against former Little Elm elementary teacher charged with child sexual abuse

Little Elm police have released the affidavit for a former North Texas Collegiate Academy's East Campus elementary teacher charged with child sexual abuse in January.

Eric Moore, 30 Denton County Jail

Eric Moore, 30, of Frisco, was first arrested on Jan. 29 after a student reported the alleged abuse on Jan. 7, prompting a criminal investigation, police said.

Moore was charged with indecency with a child-sexual conduct, a second‑degree felony, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first‑degree felony. Moore was placed on administrative leave the same day and later resigned.

He was released on bond on Feb. 12.

Victim alleges abuse happened during "special reading time"

According to the affidavit, one juvenile victim told investigators the sexual abuse allegedly happened at school during "special reading time" in class. "Special reading time" was described as a time during class when Moore would read with individual students separately. The victim said the abuse happened approximately four times between August and October of 2025.

A second juvenile victim who also attends North Texas Collegiate Academy's East Campus also reported alleged sexual abuse by Moore during reading time in January of 2025.

Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and the victims' ages, their testimonies will not be included in this story.

On Jan. 30, Moore's attorney, Ashley Feldt, sent a statement to CBS News Texas urging the public not to rush to judgment.

At that time, North Texas Collegiate Academy officials said they alerted authorities immediately after learning of the allegations in January.

The school and police encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the Little Elm Police Department.