Above average temperatures remain in the forecast

NORTH TEXAS – Spring fever is in the air!

As we move through your Tuesday, high temperatures will be well above our average high of 58 degrees. In fact, highs will soar into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, lows will drop into the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

On Wednesday, after a chilly start, highs will return to the low 70s by afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Heads up! We're tracking rain for part of your weekend.

A cold front will approach the area from the west on Friday, giving way to scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms, especially by afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue overnight Friday into Saturday.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times, mainly east of I-35. A few storms could also be strong. Right now, the threat for severe weather is low, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Let's watch out for some minor flooding Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

While a shower is possible Sunday, most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s.