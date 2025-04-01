Abner Haynes' imprint on football forever changed the game for Black athletes in Texas

Walking by Unity Plaza, University of North Texas students will see two statues: one dedicated to Abner Haynes and one to Dr. Leon King.

"Looking at the significance of their role in the landscape of college football, that's a story worth telling. One of the things that I'm happy about is our ability to get that project to the finish line while both men could be there to see the importance and allow us to love on them and also commemorate a legacy piece for years to come," said UNT's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Jared Mosley.

The unveiling in 2022 came decades after Haynes and King became the first Black athletes to integrate football at a four-year college in Texas.

"I hadn't even realized what Jackie Robinson had done until it was over. I didn't realize what Abner and I had done until years later," said King.

It was 1956, and the city of Denton, like most of the United States, was undergoing change that was met with resistance towards Black Americans.

"We were not allowed to live on campus, so the Black communities opened up their homes, welcomed us, and provided us with rooms. They didn't interfere with any of our business. They were just mother hens and daddies for all of us," said King.

Although Haynes and King received scholarship offers to the University of Colorado, where Black student-athletes were accepted, the son of Bishop F.L. Haynes saw the bigger picture.

"Dad was a giver and had a heart for his community. I mean, the expression faith, family, football not far off, but I would put the community in there," said Maxine Haynes.

Abner Haynes was raised through St. Andrews Church of God in Christ, which was founded in 1922.

"His father went to Denton, and his church was burned down twice. Eggs were thrown, and he picked up those eggs. He learned by example," said Maxine Haynes.

Despite some resistance, Abner Haynes' athletic ability kept him on the field.

"Abner Haynes, to me, is by far the best running back to come out of the city of Dallas. They compared him with Doak Walker at one time. There's no comparison," said King.

Coach Odus Mitchell, UNT's freshman head coach, gave Abner Haynes and King a fair chance.

"One of the guys used the 'N' word one day, and they shipped him out. So, the rest of the team saw the coaches meant business," said King.

Learned bigotry proved difficult to erase, but King remembers the first road game of the season as a turning point for the team.

"They beat up on all of us. I think after the team saw what we went through, it kind of pulled the team together," said King. "We became one."

The brotherhood continued to combat racism and Abner Haynes would take his talents to sign with the Dallas Texans of the AFL.

"You know, in 1960, Dad was the official AFL player of the year, but he was also rookie of the year. So that 1960 year was a big one," said Olivia Haynes.

The Accolades continued as the franchise transitioned to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Abner Haynes would face more adversity in 1965. He was one of 21 players to boycott the AFL All-Star Game in New Orleans because local restaurants, bars, and hotels refused to serve Black athletes.

After a successful boycott, Abner Haynes was quickly traded to the Denver Broncos.

"I think some of the heart for it was yeah, okay, that's football. But helping people and doing the right thing. Standing up, that wasn't going to change."