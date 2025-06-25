DOJ ends investigation into Muslim-centered EPIC City project in North Texas

The U.S. Department of Justice has officially closed its investigation into EPIC City, a proposed Muslim-centered community in North Texas.

The project is affiliated with the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), one of the largest mosques in the region.

The DOJ's decision comes after U.S. Sen. John Cornyn raised concerns about potential religious discrimination tied to the development.

Attorney calls probe political

Dan Cogdell, a criminal defense attorney representing both EPIC and the EPIC City organizers, called the investigation politically motivated.

"Several politicians have tried to pervert these so-called investigations for their political benefit," Cogdell said. "Ultimately, I think it will backfire."

He added that the DOJ's decision to drop the case is a win for the project and reaffirmed that the development will move forward.

Community Capital Partners

EPIC City still under state review

EPIC City is planned for 400 acres in Josephine, pending approval from Collin County Commissioners.

The developers, Community Capital Partners, say the community will be open to people of all faiths. However, the project still faces at least three ongoing investigations from state agencies, including the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Workforce Commission.

"Never in 42 years of practicing criminal defense have I seen the number and absurdity of the accusations lodged here," Cogdell said. "We will comply fully and completely."

New law targets religious developments

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 4211, which his office says is designed to prevent developments like EPIC City from creating "no-go zones" by restricting land sales or rentals based on religious affiliation.

Despite the bill's implications, Dan Cogdell, attorney for EPIC City, said the development supports the legislation.

"Anyone is welcome to buy and live there," Cogdell said. "This is nothing more than a political opportunity for Abbott and others to claim they defeated an evil that never existed."

CBS News Texas reached out to Rep. Candy Noble, the bill's author, for comment but has not yet received a response.

In a statement, Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary for Gov. Abbott, said:

"Governor Abbott was proud to sign HB 4211 into law last week to ensure developments like EPIC City are unable to create 'no-go zones' by selling or renting land only to individuals who subscribe to a developer's religious preference. Texas will continue to defend our communities from any threats posed by EPIC City or other entities seeking to create a discriminatory or illegal compound, and we will continue to monitor this proposed development for compliance with all Texas laws."

Project delayed but still moving forward

EPIC City organizers say they are still in the planning phase and have not yet submitted a permit application to the county. However, they admit the ongoing state investigations have delayed progress by several months.

"Community Capital Partners is committed to building an inclusive community that follows the guidelines of the Fair Housing Act and we are glad the DOJ found that to be true in their investigation," Cogdell said.