A warm Tuesday is ahead for North Texas before storm chances arrive

NORTH TEXAS – Today is looking warm and breezy, then a chance of strong to severe storms arrive by Thursday.

As we move through this Tuesday, expect warm, breezy weather. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will gust from the south up to 30 mph. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today.

Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two could develop. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm, breezy day here in North Texas. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with gusty south winds up to 30 mph. There is a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry.

Heads up! First Alert Meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Thursday and Friday.

A strong cold front will slide into North Texas on Thursday, giving way to scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially by Thursday evening and night. The main weather threats are hail and damaging winds. There is a low-end tornado threat.

Parts of North Texas are under a level 2 (slight) risk of seeing strong to severe storms Thursday.

Some strong storms and heavy rain will likely stick around into Friday as the cold front sinks south of our area. The rain may disrupt some of your weekend plans, so stay with us for updates. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

If you're going to the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dallas Saturday, have your rain gear handy! We're tracking scattered showers. The chance for rain is at 50%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.

We'll see partly sunny skies on Sunday (St. Patrick's Day) with highs in the mid-60s.