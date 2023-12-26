Watch CBS News
A dry cold front is working its way through North Texas overnight

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Overnight lows will be chilly, in the 20s and 30s
Overnight lows will be chilly, in the 20s and 30s 02:29

NORTH TEXAS - We had our first freeze of the month (and of the winter season) Tuesday morning. The low dipped to 31° at DFW, and several spots were in the 20s!

A dry cold front is working its way through North Texas overnight. Winds will shift from the west to the northwest, and we're expecting it to be a breezy day with NW winds at 10-20 mph. Cue the feels-like temps.

While lows are expected to remain above-freezing Wednesday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for most. And while our forecast high is around 50° for DFW, the wind chill will likely be in the mid-40s. Some spots won't even get out of the 30's with those "feels-like" temperatures. 

While it's going to be chilly the next few days, it is late December, you guys! It's not supposed to be in the 60s…but we will be, at least for the weekend.

Another dry cold front will arrive just in time for those New Year's celebrations, so Monday will be on the cooler side.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:29 PM CST

