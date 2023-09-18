$9.9M in marijuana seized at World Trade International Bridge

LAREDO, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the World Trade International Bridge this week seized more than two tons of marijuana worth more than $9.9 million.

Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and this week they came up big, with a seizure of more than two tons of marijuana," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We have not seen as much marijuana lately compared to the harder narcotics but it underscores the ever changing nature of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis."

The seizure happened on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the World Trade Bridge, when an officer referred a Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting home goods for secondary inspection. Following an examination that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system, officers discovered 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of marijuana.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The World Trade International Bridge is one of four international bridges located in the cities of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, that connect the United States and Mexico over the Rio Grande.