Monday morning headlines, Sept. 18

Attorney General Ken Paxton-- back on the job after being acquitted in his impeachment trial over the weekend. The updated COVID boosters are now available in North Texas. The Cowboys beat the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium yesterday 30 to 10.
