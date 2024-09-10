80 years later, North Texas family of WWI and WWII veteran accept his Purple Heart

FORT WORTH — A man who gave his life in service of his country during World War II finally received the recognition he deserved on Tuesday.

His surviving family accepted the Prisoner of War and Purple Heart medals on his behalf during a ceremony at the Navy Reserve Readiness and Mobilization Fort Worth Command.

During World War I, Elbert Knox served as an Army cook. He wasn't enlisted during World War II but traveled 4,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to work as a military contractor on Wake Island.

"Little did he know that within weeks the world would be thrust into war," said one of the speakers at the ceremony. "On December 8th, 1941, Japanese forces attacked Wake Island for 15 relentless days. A brave band of 400 Marines and 1,145 civilian workers, including Elbert, fought violently against the bombardment and attempted invasion."

Ultimately, they were forced to surrender, and Knox became a prisoner of war, working on the island before being taken to Japan.

"There, he and other prisoners were forced to construct the Soto Dam, a project marked by immense suffering and hardship whose craftsmanship still stands the test of time today," the speaker continued.

Knox endured abuse, starvation and brutal conditions until he died in 1944.

"My grandfather, which is Elbert's brother, never talked about it because back then it was too painful," said Mike Shaffer, the grandnephew of Knox. "I grew up hearing about things, but I started researching this about four years ago."

Mike Shaffer never met his great uncle, but he was determined to see Knox's resilience and courage be recognized.

All the civilian contractors on Wake Island received veteran status in 1981. Knox was recently awarded the Prisoner of War Medal and Purple Heart Medal posthumously.

"This is proof of what he went through," Shaffer said. "We got it done today, which means the world to me."

The medals are a tangible reminder of the cost of freedom.

"May his legacy continue to inspire us all to serve our nation with honor and dedication, and may we never forget his sacrifice," said another speaker at the ceremony.

Shortly after World War II, Elbert Knox's remains were exhumed and laid to rest in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.