7 arrested in Dallas shooting that killed a man and injured a child

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS — Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of  33-year-old Jose Garnados-Cerritos

Dallas police arrested 21-year-old Valerie Davalos, 18-year-old Guillermo Alvarez, 18-year-old John Marquez, 19-year-old Kimberly Mejia, 26-year-old Alexis Rosales a 14-year-old juvenile and a 16-year-old juvenile in connection to the shooting Saturday, May 25.

Davalos, Alvarez, Marquez, Mejia and the two juveniles are charged with murder. Rosales is charged with violating probation. 

Garnados-Cerritos and a 12-year-old boy were found shot in a pickup truck in the 400 block of Alcorn Avenue on Monday, May 19.  

The driver of the truck and a second juvenile passenger were uninjured in the shooting. 

Garnados-Cerritos died at the scene and the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Police have not released any information on where the suspects are being held or their bond amounts at this time.

Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 5:19 PM CDT

